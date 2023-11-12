Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
€4,50M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€168,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€400,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€850,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€160,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€200,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€265,000
