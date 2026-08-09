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Residential properties for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

;
apartments
4
houses
24
28 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$769,822
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anavyssos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, th…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 373 m²
There is provided for sale a 4-storey detached house of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$834,072
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 410 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 290 m²
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 271 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 520 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,46M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 750 m²
A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos Welcome to a property tha…
$5,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
Apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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