Apartments for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

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Apartments in Anavyssos, Greece

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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
Apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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