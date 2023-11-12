Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€160,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€160,000
