  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Anavissos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$5,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,79M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$829,545
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$599,116
