Seaview Cottages for Sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. Semi…
$527,090
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$688,871
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$413,493
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
$1,26M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$532,309
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$688,871
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

