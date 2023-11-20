Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Alas, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Alas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Alas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€575,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€410,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Alas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€840,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000
