Residential properties for sale in Alas, Greece
apartments
37
houses
12
49 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alas, Greece
4
110 m²
7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
€618,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Alas, Greece
4
1
172 m²
4/1
For sale duplex of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the third floor and th…
€290,000
1
Recommend
Call
2 room apartment
Alas, Greece
3
1
75 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€265,000
1
Recommend
Call
2 room apartment
Alas, Greece
3
1
65 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€250,000
1
Recommend
Call
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Alas, Greece
4
2
371 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
Recommend
Call
2 room apartment with terrace
Alas, Greece
3
68 m²
5
Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece We offer apartmen…
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with city view
Alas, Greece
3
2
91 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€315,000
1
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alas, Greece
3
2
137 m²
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Alas, Greece
3
2
105 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Alas, Greece
4
2
98 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€275,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Alas, Greece
5
2
180 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€780,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alas, Greece
4
1
97 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€325,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Alas, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€575,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alas, Greece
3
1
118 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furnishings
Alas, Greece
3
1
69 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
3
2
79 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Alas, Greece
4
1
120 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alas, Greece
2
1
100 m²
Ilioupoli south of Athens Astinomika - Panorama in an excellent 3-apartment building with ga…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furnishings
Alas, Greece
2
54 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€215,000
Recommend
6 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alas, Greece
6
255 m²
1
For sale duplex of 255 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving…
€1,60M
Recommend
2 room house
Alas, Greece
4
2
88 m²
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Alas, Greece
3
139 m²
1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included wit…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alas, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alas, Greece
3
1
138 m²
Alimos Kalamaki south of Athens, apartment of 138 sqm. 1. Floor, luxurious in a very present…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furnishings
Alas, Greece
1
820 m²
1
For sale apartment of 820 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€2,10M
Recommend
4 room house
Alas, Greece
4
3
170 m²
Built in 1980 for sale. The building consists of a 170 m2 basement with a separate entrance,…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with AirConditioning, with Balcony tents
Alas, Greece
1
1
50 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens South: Alimos - Kalamaki 50 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furnishings
Alas, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1
For sale duplex of 143 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the fifth floor and th…
€980,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
4
1
112 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€445,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alas, Greece
4
1
108 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€455,000
Recommend
