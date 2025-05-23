Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aegean, Greece

2 BHK
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
1 bedroom apartment in Ktinados, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Cyclades. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
$208,749
3 bedroom apartment in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters on Islands. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$273,461
Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
