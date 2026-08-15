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Terraced Studio-apartments in Tbilisi, Georgia

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3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/70
VR Vake Sky Tower - Fashion AvenueNew architectural symbol of Tbilisi in the prestigious Vak…
$110,600
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/70
VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue is a large-scale multifunctional premium project in one o…
$119,600
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
$194,968
VAT
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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