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Studios near golf course for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style"…
$175,000
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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