Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garden

Studios with garden for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
Club-style premium residences in the very heart of historic Tbilisi — Avlabari. This is an i…
$81,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go