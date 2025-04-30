Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

10 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 22/22
Studio-type apartment for sale in Shartava Fusion business-class complex in Saburtalo distri…
$85,000
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$91,542
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/28
Vista is a luxury hotel-type complex located in the diplomatic district of Tbilisi-Krtsanisi…
$90,440
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$87,560
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$52,380
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$61,523
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/27
Studio-type apartment for sale in Shartava Fusion complex in Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. …
$100,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 22/22
$85,000
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$82,404
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 11/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$107,010
