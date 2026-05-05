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Houses near golf course for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Your personal townhouse in the capital of Georgia + residence permit for 5 years automatical…
$350,000
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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