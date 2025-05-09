Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

villas
320
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 262 sq.m. private house for sale in Digomi village, on Takaishvili str, located on…
$350,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 160 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Betania, on Tamar Mepe str, 4 …
$125,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 260 m²
Number of floors 1
Non-agricultural land for sale for sale, with living space. Location: Lotkin, Ephraim Zakar…
$386,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$428,820
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 430 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi village, located on 220…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$373,800
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$434,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$238,574
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$366,604
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$365,400
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
$3,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$370,160
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$372,400
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
7 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
$550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$294,644
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
$560,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go