Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

villas
18
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Grandiose WATERFRONT project in Tbilisi | New city by the river📍 Krtsanisi district • 10 k…
$560,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go