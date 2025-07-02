Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Abastumani, Georgia

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in 52, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
52, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 20/50
Luxury 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 54.25 sq.m. The apartment is located…
$144,522
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in 52, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
52, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 46/50
Spacious 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 53.3 sq.m. The apartment is located i…
$277,507
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
