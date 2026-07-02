  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti
  4. Apart hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti

Apart hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti

Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,220
VAT
from
$2,900/m²
BTC
1.6678890
ETH
87.4211927
USDT
138 633.3414076
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 39667
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Town
    Kobuleti
  • Address
    David Aghmashenebeli Avenue, 277

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    32

Location on the map

Kobuleti, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,643
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,000
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Poti, Georgia
Price on request
Residential complex Mira Verde
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$173,000
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$119,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,220
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$35,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
About the project "White Square in Varketili 3" is being built on Trialeti Street, near the Varketili metro station in Tbilisi. The infrastructure around the house is fully developed and any type of public transport is available. Metro station "Varketili" is located 850 meters away …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Show all Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$115,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Area 61–293 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌊 GRANDIOUS WATTERFRONT PROJECT IN TBILISI | NEW CITY AT PEKI📍 Krtsanisi Rayon • 10 km of embankment • territory of 590 hectaresThe scale that changes the way we think about life in Tbilisi.This is not just a residential complex - this is a new format of a city near the water with its own in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.3
115,000
House
293.0
560,000
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
"Metropol Bagebi" residential complex is scheduled for completion in December 2024. Our apartments are offered in a premium white frame condition, featuring: Black aluminum doors and windows Iron doors with intercom at the apartment entrance Stretched flooring Main vertical stands …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Real Estate in Georgia: 7 Pitfalls to Know Before Buying
02.07.2026
Real Estate in Georgia: 7 Pitfalls to Know Before Buying
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
18.02.2026
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
Show all publications