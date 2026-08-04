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KBK

Georgia, Kobuleti
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
kbk.ge
Working time
Open now
About the developer

Grand Millennium Kobuleti is a modern investment hotel complex on the Black Sea coast, combining high level of service, international standards of hospitality and attractive investment opportunities.

The project is implemented by the development company KBK, which specializes in the creation of modern investment real estate. We build facilities where quality, reliability and attention to detail become the foundation of long-term value for investors.

Services

Investment property

Passive income

Reliable partnership

Our agents in Georgia
Lasha Goreziani
Lasha Goreziani
2 properties
IRINA PARFENOVA
IRINA PARFENOVA
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