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Residential complex Grand Avenue By Archi

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$66,000
VAT
from
$1,600/m²
;
4
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ID: 35066
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Tsotne Dadiani Street
  • Metro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

About the complex

Experience Premium Living at Grand Avenue
Discover Grand Avenue by Archi, a modern residential complex on Dadiani Street, just steps from Nadzaladzevi Metro Station and close to Dinamo Stadium. Enjoy the perfect blend of city convenience and serene comfort.

Thoughtful Design and Quality Materials
Built with eco-friendly, energy-efficient materials, including German YTONG blocks that keep your home warm and reduce utility costs. Elegant aluminum panels, plastered walls, and high-quality balcony tiles create a refined and lasting look.

All-in-One Lifestyle
Relax and enjoy a full range of amenities: outdoor pool, lounge area, cinema, conference rooms, indoor kids’ zone, multi-level parking, and a fully equipped fitness center – everything you need just steps from your door.

Comfort Meets Investment
With diverse apartment layouts, sophisticated design, and premium construction, Grand Avenue offers a harmonious home and a smart investment choice.

Completion
The project is expected to be ready by July 2029.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
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Residential complex Grand Avenue By Archi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$66,000
VAT
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