Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
3
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
8
Batumi
6
7 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$145,172
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Description In Batumi, on Zurab Gorgiladze Street, in the very center, a luxurious apartme…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$595,946
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$122,640
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$703,674
Multilevel apartments in Shekvetili, Georgia
Multilevel apartments
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/9
The Shekvetili Forest~Beach Project is a new development in the Black Sea region designed fo…
$107,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$556,678
