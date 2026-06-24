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Pool Apartments in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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studios
7
1 BHK
12
2 BHK
4
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12 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excel…
$139,680
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 16/17
For sale a beautiful 1-room apartment with designer repair area of 66 sq.m. The apartment is…
$178,200
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/15
For sale luxury 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 84.2 sq.m. The apartment is lo…
$136,404
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/15
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 46.7 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent…
$126,090
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 13/15
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 72.8 sq.m. The apartment is located …
$209,664
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/15
Luxury studio with design repair area of 43.6 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excelle…
$117,720
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/20
Franco - a city by the sea 🌊📍 Mahinjauri is only 5 km from old BatumiLarge-scale residential…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 60 square meters is for sale. The studio is in an…
$172,800
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1 bedroom apartment in Makhinjauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
🏡 1+1 apartment for sale in the club house FRIENDS HOUSE, Makhinjauri - a cozy resort locati…
$64,350
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$139,680
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale luxury 2-bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 90 sq.m. The apartment is l…
$259,200
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/15
For sale chic 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 72.8 sq.m. The apartment is loca…
$209,664
Leave a request

Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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