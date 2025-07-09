Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Khelvachauri Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/15
For sale chic 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 72.8 sq.m. The apartment is loca…
$209,664
Leave a request


Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$139,680
Leave a request


Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale luxury 2-bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 90 sq.m. The apartment is l…
$259,200
Leave a request


Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 60 square meters is for sale. The studio is in an…
$172,800
Leave a request


Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
