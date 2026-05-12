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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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studios
7
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
4
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/20
Franco - a city by the sea 🌊📍 Mahinjauri is only 5 km from old BatumiLarge-scale residential…
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Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with Sea view
Cheap
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