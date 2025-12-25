Studios for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Shua Makhinjauri, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Shua Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
A spacious studio in a building under construction is for sale, the construction will be com…
$77,400
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excel…
$139,680
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/14
A apartment in the LCD Mziuri Gardens is sold consisting of 5* Crown Plaza Hotel. With repai…
$125,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/15
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 46.7 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent…
$126,090
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$139,680
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/15
Luxury studio with design repair area of 43.6 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excelle…
$117,720
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 60 square meters is for sale. The studio is in an…
$172,800
