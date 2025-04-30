Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
RoyalResidence
$262,460
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$168,300
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The luxurious Taunhaus house is only 300 meters from Batuma Boulevard and the beach at an at…
$155,730
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a unique piece of paradise by the Black Sea! Imagine a life filled with gentle wa…
$99,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
Our new project   combines 10 separate villas in 2 and 3 floors with its own courtyard and p…
$212,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
The new project from Batumi Investment. The prices are indicated in the black frame. This …
$211,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate. In addition, our r…
$176,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
5 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
$399,888
4 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
$400,120
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
Your new standard of life and profitable investment! Survey
$161,460
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern residential complex located in the center of Batumi, providing a comfortable space …
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic vid…
$249,390
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$175,998
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Attention! We present you the premium of the premium class of the Black Sea! the golden be…
$224,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$176,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Investing profitably: your freedom — Our reality: 0% tax and visa -free comfort! The modern …
$267,490
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The unique complex of the premium and luxury of the class, located in the picturesque corner…
$364,485
3 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
$451,717
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the com…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Buying a cottage in our village in Gonio is a profitable investment that provides a stable i…
$220,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$514,212
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
