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Townhouses in Batumi, Georgia

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65 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico is a premium townhouse with its own courtyard near the sea.300 mete…
$262,460
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$133,200
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$202,068
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a complex of premium townhouses in one of the most promising sub…
$190,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
| 4. Hidden terrace for relaxation.   High-quality turnkey repair. Rehau windows, moisture-r…
$215,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
La Villa — a new project that includes multifunctional premium residential villas.   Our goa…
$176,715
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Secret Garden is a modern residential complex in the central district of Batumi, offering a …
$131,100
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Experience prestigious living in Batumi with Comfort Houses, a new residential project combi…
$165,600
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$144,300
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$230,400
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 234 m²
Eco-friendly residential complex 15 minutes drive from the bustling city in an environmental…
$187,920
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a…
$697,500
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 197 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Comfort Houses by Batumi Villas is a modern 2 and 3 level townhouses complex under construct…
$223,200
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a…
$789,750
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Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$208,800
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$133,200
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$172,800
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a…
$102,500
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Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$208,800
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Riviera – premium sophistication and sophisticationThree-storey hotel townhouses on the moun…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Batumi Country Club
$195,000
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
$248,166
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
RoyalResidence
$214,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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