  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Batumi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Batumi, Georgia

27 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,094
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€321,945
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,094
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€331,166
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€223,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€186,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€96,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€199,889
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€186,260
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€227,147
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€168,089
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€154,460
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€152,097
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€143,920
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€117,753
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
X2 Home is a residential complex in the Gonio area, on a mountainside, a village of 15 three…
€184,897
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.   300…
€186,260
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
€158,094
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.   A …
€385,275
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.   A …
€340,296
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with гараж in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with гараж
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
Ready-built 3-story townhouse with repair and furniture in a complex in the respectable reso…
€145,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
The townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georgia, on the bank…
€145,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 townhouses in a modern style. Surrounded by houses are ta…
€166,962
Townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
Townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€236,233
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adlia, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adlia, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€223,740
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€363,649
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in Batumi, in Polo Avenue complex, near the sea. The townhouse consist…
€179,900
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
