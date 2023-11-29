UAE
27 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
87 m²
2
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
6
3
130 m²
3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€321,945
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
155 m²
2
€331,166
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
5
203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
5
179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€186,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€199,889
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
165 m²
€186,260
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
225 m²
€227,147
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
6
3
272 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€168,089
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
1
185 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€154,460
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
1
186 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses. It has a secluded…
€152,097
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
1
176 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses. It has a secluded…
€143,920
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
144 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses. It has a secluded…
€117,753
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
147 m²
X2 Home is a residential complex in the Gonio area, on a mountainside, a village of 15 three…
€184,897
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
6
3
238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea. 300…
€186,260
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
87 m²
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
151 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A …
€385,275
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
130 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A …
€340,296
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with гараж
Batumi, Georgia
5
147 m²
Ready-built 3-story townhouse with repair and furniture in a complex in the respectable reso…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
3
159 m²
The townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georgia, on the bank…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
5
120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 townhouses in a modern style. Surrounded by houses are ta…
€166,962
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
150 m²
3
€236,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adlia, Georgia
4
2
3
€223,740
1
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
6
3
151 m²
4
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€363,649
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
4
2
165 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in Batumi, in Polo Avenue complex, near the sea. The townhouse consist…
€179,900
Recommend
Leave a request
