  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Batumi
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Batumi, Georgia

11 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,189
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
€217,696
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
€292,678
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
€208,975
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€146,046
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€129,038
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€124,949
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,206
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the side of a mountain with panoramic views o…
€150,189
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
€217,696
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Adlia, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€181,717
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
