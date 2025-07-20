Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
8
Chakvi
4
16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The luxurious Taunhaus house is only 300 meters from Batuma Boulevard and the beach at an at…
$155,730
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury townhouse in Batumi with turnkey renovation just 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard a…
$155,730
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The unique complex of the premium and luxury of the class, located in the picturesque corner…
$364,485
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic villa in the LCD " Batumi villas ". The main characteristics: Square: 183 m2 …
$183,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We present you luxurious villas on the Black Sea coast! , become the ownership of a highly p…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
The new residential complex offering comfortable housing a few minutes from the sea. the a…
$155,700
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury 3-room Villa for sale with designer renovation area of 163.8 sq.m. The villa is locat…
$191,498
