  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
8
Chakvi
4
25 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The luxurious Taunhaus house is only 300 meters from Batuma Boulevard and the beach at an at…
$155,730
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
A suburban village of townhouses that combines comfort, coziness and safety. Our complex is …
$170,000
Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Area 174 m²
Dive into a world of five-star comfort and absolute privacy with unique villas on the Black …
$650,884
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
$210,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury townhouse in Batumi with turnkey renovation just 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard a…
$155,730
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The unique complex of the premium and luxury of the class, located in the picturesque corner…
$364,485
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic villa in the LCD " Batumi villas ". The main characteristics: Square: 183 m2 …
$183,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We present you luxurious villas on the Black Sea coast! , become the ownership of a highly p…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project   combines 10 separate villas in 2 and 3 floors with its own courtyard and p…
$140,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a unique piece of paradise by the Black Sea! Imagine a life filled with gentle wa…
$99,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the prestigious area of Batumi - Gonio Quariati. The town of European Vill…
$463,500
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Investing profitably: your freedom — Our reality: 0% tax and visa -free comfort! The modern …
$267,490
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
The new residential complex offering comfortable housing a few minutes from the sea. the a…
$155,700
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cot…
$210,000
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

