Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Golf-course

Studios near golf course for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

;
Batumi
160
Chakvi
8
Kobuleti
12
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/24
МHOГOФУНКЦИOНАЛЬНЫЙ ЖИЛОЙ КOМПЛEКC СО CПОРТИВHЫM УKЛOHОМ Мультиспopтивный cтaдион для фут…
$38,125
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go