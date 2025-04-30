Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
184
94 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
A spacious studio in a new residential complex on New Boulevard is sold. White House – A 3…
$43,000
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$81,766
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/36
Apartments in the complex of Holiday, Batumi. 36-story complex  900m from the seaEnd of cons…
$58,765
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 16/20
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdo…
$73,400
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$57,888
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$58,592
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/16
A fully finished studio apartment for rent or for living in a promising location on Novy Bou…
$44,900
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$87,782
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$36,375
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$112,785
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/10
$38,622
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 17/32
Good afternoon. Our campaign Gera Group is one of the developers of Batumi, Georgia. At the …
$33,300
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 19/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$89,506
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/21
? LEMONGARDEN RESIDENCE & SPA & mdash; it is a   cozy residential complex in Batumi, in the …
$1,080
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$58,464
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 38/45
Location – N18 Zhiuli Shartava str., Batumi, opposite to the new stadium, on the Alley of He…
$48,345
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 113/15
Boulevard Point is a 15-story Business Apart - hotel in Batumi situated just 300 meters from…
$107,348
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 12/33
Studio in the central part of Batumi. Liquid option for rental, resale or personal residence…
$59,700
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 18/20
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The in…
$327,957
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$80,281
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$35,424
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$99,959
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 10/13
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$32,025
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/13
The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque are…
$68,000
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/20
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdo…
$56,000
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$61,296
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 15/20
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
$36,432
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/12
$42,361
