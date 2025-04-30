Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
184
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
130 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12
Sale of a studio apartment at Orbi Beach Tower.   Square: 28 m2, 12th floor.   apart…
$42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$81,766
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 14/15
A luxurious studio with furniture and appliances, with a stunning view of the sea and the bo…
$122,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 21/35
Studio for sale in the Orbi Residence complex - Batumi, 100 meters from the sea. The apartm…
$39,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 11/13
$81,396
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$87,782
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$36,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$112,785
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/10
$38,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 47
Срочная продажа студии в самом современном комплексе в Батуми- Orbi Beech Tower. 1 линия от …
$46,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 10/13
$63,882
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 17/32
Good afternoon. Our campaign Gera Group is one of the developers of Batumi, Georgia. At the …
$33,300
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 35/25
Location – N18 Zhiuli Shartava str., Batumi, opposite to the new stadium, on the Alley of He…
$49,300
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 19/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$89,506
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/35
On sale of apartments in Block B   Complex in the center of the new Batumi with focus for fa…
$32,076
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/21
? LEMONGARDEN RESIDENCE & SPA & mdash; it is a   cozy residential complex in Batumi, in the …
$1,080
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 38/45
Location – N18 Zhiuli Shartava str., Batumi, opposite to the new stadium, on the Alley of He…
$48,345
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 11/13
Zhenivstvenny Novotel residential complex. STUDIO. SEA and CITY VIEW! Hotel rooms Location 7…
$63,360
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 18/20
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The in…
$327,957
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/35
On sale of apartments in the B&NBSP block; complex in the center of the new Batumi with a fo…
$28,756
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 16/35
Studio for sale in the Orbi Residence complex - Batumi, 100 meters from the sea. The apartm…
$42,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$35,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$99,959
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 10/13
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$32,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/50
? The exact address: Sheriff Khimshiashvili, 7d ? Square: 33 ? Floor: 11 ?Max. Top floors…
$50,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/13
The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque are…
$68,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/35
On sale of an apartment in Block B Complex in the center of the new Batumi with a focus for …
$28,847
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/20
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdo…
$56,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/33
Studio for sale in Orbi Beach Tower 100 meters from the sea. The apartment is located on the…
$84,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 15/27
A great investment option. Within walking distance, all the necessary infrastructure, next t…
$62,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go