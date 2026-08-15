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Investment property for sale in Batumi, Georgia

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3 properties total found
Investment 24 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 24 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 16
Hurry up to invest in a simple and reliable source of income in the Batumi Center!Right next…
$53,000
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Investment 366 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 366 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 1
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
$700,000
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Investment 399 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 399 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
$600,000
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