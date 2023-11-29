Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Hotel 7 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€272,576
Hotel 22 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 22
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,64M
Hotel 14 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 14
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€726,870
Hotel 26 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,45M
Hotel 8 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€454,294
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€590,582
Hotel 11 rooms in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€545,152
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€73,450
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 3 000 m²
LOCATION: A 3-4 star hotel located on the fifth floor of a business center in the Old City a…
€5,00M
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Number of floors 13
For sale is a four-star, highly industrial, modern hotel in the late Art Nouveau style, with…
€6,36M
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 26
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
€636,011
