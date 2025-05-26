Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Cannes
18
Antibes
14
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
254
Nice
152
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 174 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go