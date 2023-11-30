Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nice, France

Villa 6 rooms in Nice, France
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 382 m²
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
€5,90M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 595 m²
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is located on a peninsula next to Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Villefranche-su…
€19,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Eze, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Eze, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Could your new home be in Eze (Eze)? This beautiful villa, now for sale, is definitely worth…
€2,98M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Situated in the Hameau residential area, this new beautiful stone property offers a stunning…
€3,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Bedrooms 5
This stunning, fully furnished, five bedroom chalet is located in prime location, in the cen…
€4,95M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 470 m²
JOINT SOLE AGENT. This property with luxurious fittings offers a magnificent panoramic sea v…
€9,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
In the heart of the distinguished Cap Martin, new villa with high-end materials and finishes…
€4,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
In a private and residential area, beautiful stone villa with sea view. The property opens o…
€3,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 198 m²
Ideal location close to Monaco in the very heart of Cap Martin in a quiet neighborhood for t…
€5,13M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Located in the heart of a gated and secured domain, semi-detached villa of approximately 210…
€1,60M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 292 m²
Inside a closed domain. This superb dominant contemporary villa enjoys a panoramic view from…
€6,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
CHARMING VILLA ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN : Find this charming villa 5mn from Monaco and 5mn w…
€1,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
This unique villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa offers a large 230 sq…
€2,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Eze, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eze, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 321 m²
Beautiful modern 4-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views. The 321 sqm villa includes a spac…
€3,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
If living in St Jean Cap Ferrat appeals to you, have a look at this unique house to renovate…
€2,49M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 306 m²
This beautiful house of about 306m2 located in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is composed of a ground…
€3,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Magnificent villa on the heights of Villefranche-sur-Mer, offering panoramic sea views over …
€7,50M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cap-d Ail, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
Exceptional property from the 1900s / 1910s with 550 sq. m offering an enchanting panorama o…
€17,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Eze, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eze, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
Magnificent contemporary villa with a breathtaking panoramic sea view. This elegant villa is…
€9,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Eze, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eze, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Just a few steps from the sea, this beautiful renovated Nice house holds 3 bedrooms plus 2 b…
€2,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 201 m²
Facing Monaco, the villa benefits from an excellent geographical location: it is only a few …
€6,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 430 m²
Exclusivity Ideally located near the center of Monaco by foot, the Monte-Carlo Tennis Clu…
€15,00M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cap-d Ail, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 791 m²
Located near Monaco, in Cap d'Ail, this captivating contemporary villa is now for sale. At…
€32,00M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Peone, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Peone, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 080 m²
The Chalet is ideally located, close to the heart of the town, just a few minutes walk to th…
€6,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
This charming villa is now for sale- family house situated in a very quiet and privileged po…
€4,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Nestled in Roquebrune Cap Martin (Les Hameau), this outstanding villa is now for sale. It is…
€3,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
This prestigious villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa faces the sea. T…
€5,83M
