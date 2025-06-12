Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. La Rochelle
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in La Rochelle, France

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Angoulins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Angoulins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Discover our latest accommodation opportunities! In the popular town of Angulin-sur-Mer, 10 …
$443,933
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nieul sur Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 109 m²
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$497,433
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nieul sur Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 109 m²
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$498,571
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Angoulins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Angoulins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Discover our latest accommodation opportunities! In the popular town of Angulin-sur-Mer, 10 …
$437,104
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nieul sur Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 109 m²
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$496,295
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nieul sur Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 109 m²
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$492,311
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Angoulins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Angoulins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Discover our latest accommodation opportunities! In the popular town of Angulin-sur-Mer, 10 …
$448,487
Leave a request

Properties features in La Rochelle, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go