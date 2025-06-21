Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Les Sables dOlonne
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Les Sables dOlonne, France

Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$467,794
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$427,368
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$467,794
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$427,368
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$427,368
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$410,042
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$427,368
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
To settle there means to afford the comfort of new and functional housing that meets current…
$467,794
Leave a request

Properties features in Les Sables dOlonne, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go