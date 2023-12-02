Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Draguignan, France

Villa 4 bedrooms in Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
€3,00M
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 540 m²
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
€3,07M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 196 m²
In Saint-Tropez, this Provençal bastide for sale, with an 8336 m² garden, offers a typical l…
€6,80M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 290 m²
Discover for sale this contemporary house full of charm with a garden of 1400 m², available …
€5,90M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Located in the heart of the village of Saint-Tropez in one of the most highly sought after a…
€3,30M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 284 m²
Magnificent waterfront property in Grimaud with panoramic views of the sea and Saint-Tropez.…
€11,00M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
GRIMAUD: VILLA LOCATED NEAR THE BEACHES AND GOLF OF BEAUVALLON: This Provençal style villa …
€892,500
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Montauroux, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montauroux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Situated in a domain, beautiful provencal villa renovated with taste, offering very nice vol…
€880,000
per month
Villa 7 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
In the heart of a private domain, just 2 minutes from Agay beaches and shops, family villa o…
€2,55M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 267 m²
Beautiful villa with a dominant view of the golf course, nature and a view of the bay of Sai…
€2,65M
per month
Villa 7 bedrooms in La Garde-Freinet, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
La Garde-Freinet, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Charming dry stone house on 13,500m² of land with large swimming pool with curtain, pool hou…
€1,28M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Grimaud, nestled in lush greenery, for sale Provencal bastide with views of the countryside.…
€2,80M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 311 m²
Luxurious villa in Ste Maxime offering a splendid sea view, available for sale. This family …
€5,50M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 310 m²
If you are looking for a new house, with beautiful volumes, with quality finishes, in a beau…
€5,25M
per month
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Co-exclusivity for this rare and elegant village house offering a living area of ​​at least …
€1,49M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
House with potential with its many terraces in a lush garden for sale in Les Parcs de Saint-…
€8,48M
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gassin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gassin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
At the heart of stunning private grounds of approx. 6000 sq.m, this magnificent bastide of 2…
€4,75M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
Well preserved address for this villa located in the Parc de la Moutte, Very nearby the Sali…
€5,83M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Exceptional! Village house of around 200m², which has seen multiple visits from famous histo…
€1,30M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Callian, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Callian, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Large family house divided into two wings for a total of 6 bedrooms on 300 m² of living spac…
€1,35M
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 277 m²
An almost waterfront location, a unique site at the water's edge, facing the bay of St Trope…
€6,90M
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Les Issambres, prized for its quality of life and its incredible sea views, is a charming fa…
€2,86M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
Ideal locationin a private domain for this luxurious 250 sq.m contemporary villa set on an a…
€2,99M
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 690 m²
In Ramatuelle, a very picturesque village perched 30 km from the motorway and only 44 km fro…
€9,50M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Family villa, available for sale in Ramatuelle, offering a magnificent unobstructed view of …
€7,95M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
In Ramatuelle, in the Pampelonne district, walking distance from the beaches, 282 m² villa f…
€3,95M
per month
Villa 1 bedroom in Ramatuelle, France
Villa 1 bedroom
Ramatuelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
Ramatuelle, in the heart of the village, charming and renovated house offering a beautiful p…
€958,000
per month
Villa 7 bedrooms in Fayence, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fayence, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 882 m²
In Fayence, prestigious country house for sale (882 m² including 532 m² of legal living area…
€5,90M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 327 m²
Villa of 327 m² for sale in Grimaud. This neo-Provençal villa located near the center of the…
€3,25M
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
St Aygulf, seaside villa (135 m²) available for sale. Located near the city center and about…
€1,70M
per month
