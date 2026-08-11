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Villas for sale in Draguignan, France

;
Cogolin
11
Frejus
10
Saint Raphael
7
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31 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Provençal style architectural villa with panoramic sea views - closed Domaine de La PinèdeLo…
$4,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
| House
$915,586
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$687,851
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a hunting estate of 36 hectares on the hills in the vicinity of Saint-Tropez (40 km …
$1,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
| House
$845,871
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$447,336
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$691,337
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Ownership of 2 Ga is located in the heart of a quiet corner of nature and borders on a small…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
| House
$670,423
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$680,880
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| House
$575,146
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
| House
$823,795
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$694,823
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$539,127
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| House
$583,279
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
| House
$844,709
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 4
| House
$778,480
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| House
$575,146
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$577,470
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$561,203
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Elite villa with panoramic views of the surroundings and the sea, an area of 800 sq.m., loca…
$6,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| House
$589,089
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$550,746
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$435,717
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$428,745
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$561,203
Leave a request

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