Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Grand Est
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grand Est, France

Nancy
15
Strasbourg
9
Villa Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$309,615
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$280,020
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$335,796
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$430,274
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$387,019
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$328,966
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$404,093
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$396,125
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
| Home
$335,796
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$450,763
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$404,093
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$398,402
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$328,966
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$422,306
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Strasbourg, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
The residential area, which is located in the Kronenburg district of Strasbourg, offers thre…
$360,838
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$342,626
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$455,316
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$416,614
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$313,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$416,614
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$290,264
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$274,328
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
| Home
$315,307
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Do you want to own a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? Discover…
$397,264
Leave a request

Properties features in Grand Est, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go