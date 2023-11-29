Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Antibes, France

26 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
Built in 1901, this exceptional villa in Cap D Antibes is for sale. The property has idyllic…
€13,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
This family villa for sale in Cap D'Antibes, with panoramic sea views, benefits from an 850 …
€4,49M
Villa 6 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Charming villa completely renovated in the town of Cap d'Antibes, now for sale. The sea view…
€5,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Built in 2012, this outstanding villa in Cap d'Antibes is for sale. Idyllic views featuring …
€3,60M
Villa 9 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 823 m²
For sale, a luxurious private estate with panoramic sea view. On the waterfront of the Cap …
€24,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
In Cap d'Antibes, this family villa for sale offers a 508 m² garden and a terrace and offers…
€3,20M
Villa 2 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 2 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you this charming house of 55 m…
€890,000
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful contemporary and u…
€8,48M
Villa 9 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 424 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you, this superb villa ideal…
€6,95M
Villa 6 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this beautiful property locat…
€4,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 257 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this charming renovated villa…
€5,70M
Villa 6 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 295 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful architect villa of…
€3,95M
Villa 2 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 2 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers in Cap d'Antibes a villa of chara…
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this charming property locate…
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
Magnificent house with sea view located on the first line of the Cap d'Antibes. It is ideall…
€2,65M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful villa of the 60 co…
€4,75M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 218 m²
Located on the seafront of Cap d'Antibes, one of the most exclusive and sought after areas o…
€4,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you this charming house located…
€2,79M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
We are proud to present this unique contemporary house located in the town of Cap D Antibes,…
€35,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 300 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa for sale in Cap D Antibes (Garoupe). The stunning surroundin…
€26,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
If optimal relaxation in your natural hideaway sounds healthy, come and visit this Cap d'Ant…
€6,49M
Villa 6 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
REF: 092020-011. Built circa 1930, this exceptional villa offers a rare combination of Art D…
€6,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
6 rooms, including 4 bedrooms. Living area 350 sq.m. Plot area 2590 sq.m. The villa is bu…
€4,70M
Villa 3 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House for rent and sale in Villeneuve-Loubet (town near Antibes), 2 km from the sea. Livi…
€3,17M
