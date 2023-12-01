Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Saint-Raphael, France

Villa 7 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
In the heart of a private domain, just 2 minutes from Agay beaches and shops, family villa o…
€2,55M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Close to Cannes : situated right across the sea within walking distance to the beach, beauti…
€1,80M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 390 m²
Exceptional south-facing mansion, overlooking the Bay of Agay and offering a view from the E…
€3,78M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 430 m²
Exceptional waterfront property completely renovated, consisting of a main house with 4 suit…
€13,70M
