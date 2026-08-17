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Villas for sale in Saint Raphael, France

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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
| House
$915,586
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
$845,871
Leave a request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 4
| House
$778,480
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
| House
$844,709
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
| House
$823,795
Leave a request
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