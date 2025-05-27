Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Normandy
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Normandy, France

Villa Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$632,528
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$535,654
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
$524,257
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$604,035
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$643,925
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 127 m²
$796,643
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$598,337
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$632,528
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$609,734
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 102 m²
$655,321
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
$718,004
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 113 m²
$746,497
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
$558,448
Leave a request

Properties features in Normandy, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go