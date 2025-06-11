Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

145 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
$616,036
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Area 80 m²
Elegant villa in Le Cannet, a picturesque town located in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte …
$552,071
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 490 m²
Ideally located on a hilltop offering breathtaking 360-degree sea and mountain views, this s…
$13,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Built on the latest technology with quality materials, a modern villa 20 meters from the bea…
$5,29M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
$528,167
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
$3,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Paul de Vence, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Paul de Vence, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villa in the neo-provencal style, with a living area of 220 square meters.m.located on the h…
$1,95M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a sea view near the city of Wilfransh-Sur-Mer. Price:   19   000000,--
$20,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The California-style villa with beautiful sea views is conveniently located in Cannes, close…
$3,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
$18,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a villa in southern France, at the construction stage, located in an elite cottage v…
$1,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Charming house, built on a plot of 1800 sqm, located in a quiet area of ​​the popular Bénéfi…
$2,44M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Sale of a villa in a closed domain near the sea on the prestigious Cape Antibes – Cap d’Anti…
$7,65M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cap dAil, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cap dAil, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of mansions in Cap d’Ai with panoramic sea views, a 5-minute drive to Monaco. The mansi…
$30,71M
Villa 6 rooms in Nice, France
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
Newly built villa located on the hills of Nice with sea view. Large living room with open ki…
$1,00M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
$6,46M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
$622,645
Villa 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of the estate in one of the prestigious areas of Nice. The estate consists of 2 houses:…
$7,76M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
$10,75M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 151 m²
The living area offers new apartments from studios to 3-room apartments with beautiful outdo…
$705,740
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
$605,571
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
A new villa at the construction stage, in a quiet area on the outskirts of Muzhen, in a mode…
$2,60M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A comfortable villa with high-quality furniture, an area of 350 square meters, located in a …
$3,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
$621,507
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
This beautiful modern villa of 220 sqm has 4 en suite bedrooms, a basement, living room, fit…
$3,34M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Biot, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Biot, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sale of a villa in a quiet area in Biot, in a prestigious, indoor and secure village. Villa …
$2,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Elite villa with panoramic views of the surroundings and the sea, an area of 800 sq.m., loca…
$6,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
$4,88M
Villa 5 rooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Villa, with an area of ​​160   m. The Square of the Garden   — 700   m. Pool with   heating.…
$1,92M
