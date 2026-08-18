Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Frejus
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Frejus, France

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$447,336
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$428,745
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$577,470
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$539,127
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$544,936
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$550,746
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$435,717
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go