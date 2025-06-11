Show property on map Show properties list
  2. France
  3. Cannes
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Cannes, France

19 properties total found
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Area 80 m²
Elegant villa in Le Cannet, a picturesque town located in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte …
$552,071
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 490 m²
Ideally located on a hilltop offering breathtaking 360-degree sea and mountain views, this s…
$13,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The California-style villa with beautiful sea views is conveniently located in Cannes, close…
$3,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Charming house, built on a plot of 1800 sqm, located in a quiet area of ​​the popular Bénéfi…
$2,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Located in a charming gated estate, beautiful "apartment-villa" overlooking Cannes and the s…
$1,67M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
$4,12M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
One-level villa in the style of Provencal, with a living area of 145 square meters.m and a p…
$1,98M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 545 m²
This French “castle” is located in the heart of Cannes, surrounded by beautiful landscaped g…
$16,63M
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Sale of the estate in Cannes, in the park, in the prestigious area of Californie, 10 minutes…
$16,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
$2,77M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa on the Croisette in Cannes with panoramic sea views, beautiful apartment / villa on th…
$8,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Villa for rent and sale with sea view. Located in a prestigious area on Cannes Hills. Area 2…
$3,64M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Charming Provencal style villa with exquisite decor and luxurious finishes, close to the cit…
$1,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
In the heart of Cannes, just a few minutes from the Croisette and the Palais des Festivals, …
$2,66M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This magnificent Belle Époque villa with garden and pool is located in the center of Cannes,…
$3,55M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Located in the heart of the old village of Saint-Tropez, a few steps from shops and the famo…
$3,71M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,38M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
This luxurious Belle Époque residence, built in 1903 by an Italian architect, has been compl…
$17,49M
