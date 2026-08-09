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Villas for sale in Occitania, France

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Mende
12
Mirande
11
Nimes
5
Toulouse
3
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36 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$325,335
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Collioure, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Collioure, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
| House
$993,434
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$335,792
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$417,126
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$348,573
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toulouse, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
The development, located southeast of Toulouse and close to Alalouf Park, consists of 17 apa…
$807,528
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$335,792
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$290,478
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarbes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarbes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$296,287
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Collioure, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Collioure, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
| House
$917,910
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$400,859
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bouillargues, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bouillargues, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
To live or invest in Bouillard, allow yourself to enjoy our new program of type 4 houses wit…
$319,526
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$296,287
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$319,526
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$339,278
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$319,526
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bouillargues, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bouillargues, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
To live or invest in Bouillard, allow yourself to enjoy our new program of type 4 houses wit…
$319,526
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$290,478
Leave a request
Villa in Toulouse, France
Villa
Toulouse, France
Area 81 m²
The living space consists of only 19 apartments, 4 of which are at regulated prices, located…
$405,507
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bouillargues, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bouillargues, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
To live or invest in Bouillard, allow yourself to enjoy our new program of type 4 houses wit…
$319,526
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$255,620
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$345,088
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abbe, located on the south-eastern tip of Finistère, i…
$255,620
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bouillargues, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bouillargues, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
To live or invest in Bouillard, allow yourself to enjoy our new program of type 4 houses wit…
$319,526
Leave a request
Villa in Saint Pastous, France
Villa
Saint Pastous, France
Area 90 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$383,431
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$324,173
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
$335,792
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bouillargues, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bouillargues, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
To live or invest in Bouillard, allow yourself to enjoy our new program of type 4 houses wit…
$307,906
Leave a request

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