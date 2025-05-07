Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Maritime Alps
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Nice
86
Grasse
42
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
$426,896
Leave a request
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 113 m²
Apartment with a sea view in a prestigious residence with a pool in Nice. The first   The …
$645,719
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 110 m²
A unique opportunity is proposed to become the owner of an exquisite apartment with a magnif…
$707,708
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Maritime Alps

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go