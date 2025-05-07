Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Maritime Alps, France

17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
$795,817
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
$421,315
1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
$277,756
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
$109,854
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
$381,784
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
$331,395
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
$433,798
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
$416,114
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
$377,623
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
$366,180
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
$653,298
