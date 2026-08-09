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Apartments for sale in Maritime Alps, France

;
Cannes
39
Antibes
96
Grasse
562
Nice
557
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1 119 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$232,603
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Rare offer in Cannes - the perfect 4-bedroom apartment ✨We offer a luxurious 4-room apartmen…
$1,15M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$346,250
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3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
📍 Nice – Avenue des Arènes de CimiezCost:265,000 €Light for sale.3-room apartment located in…
$314,608
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Condo 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
An elegant neighborhood, located in the heart of the city. in the Morskogo port area, home t…
$541,417
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$91,675
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Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
📍 Ницца Promenade des Anglais Франция 🇫🇷   Престижный и востребованный район Baumett…
$641,591
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Квартира в Каннах площадью 60 м2 с террасой  20 м2, с видом на море Комиссия агентства…
$448,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$417,126
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
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4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
$461,860
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional apartments with panoramic sea viewsIn a prestigious, guarded and private residen…
$1,98M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
NICE – CARRé D’;OR | NEW MODERN RESIDENCE | EXCLUSIVE OFFERFrench Riviera. Prestige. Modern …
$1,15M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cannes - La Croisette | Exclusive apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the lege…
$1,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 6
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$382,269
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Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
💶 119,000 €📍 France, Nice (06000), city center, Vernier district, Rue Trachel🏡 15 m2 studio …
$138,352
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cannes, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
Investment Studio with Terrace and Sea View on the Croisette Cannes · Boulevard de la Crois…
Price on request
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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3 bedroom apartment in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury apartment in Mareterra Monaco - an exceptional offer on the seafrontImmerse yourself …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$217,858
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Apartment in Chemin du Chien Bleu, France
Apartment
Chemin du Chien Bleu, France
$533,452
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 14
| Apartments
$449,660
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 7
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$398,536
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1 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$256,782
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$98,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Luxury living space in an innovative and environmentally responsible environment. This airy …
$358,856
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$441,526
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Property types in Maritime Alps

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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