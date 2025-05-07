Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Nice
86
Grasse
42
12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/4
EXCLUSIVE - NICE - NAPOLEON III - ROOF VILLA - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - SWIMMING POOL - GARAGE -…
$1,06M
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 110 m²
A unique opportunity is proposed to become the owner of an exquisite apartment with a magnif…
$707,708
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/7
Exceptional 3-room apartment, crossing North/South and benefiting from a deep terrace offeri…
$1,93M
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/7
Elegant residence surrounded by a garden, 10 minutes from the sea and the Croisette embankme…
$387,092
Apartment in Beausoleil, France
Apartment
Beausoleil, France
Floor 5/5
Penthouse 300 sq.m. located on the roof of the historic former Regina Hotel, built at the en…
$371,264
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 154 m²
Apartments in the prestigious residence of the Mont Boron quarter are the perfect combinatio…
$919,503
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
In the heart of the elite Beans quarter, next to Monaco and Monte Carlo. All apartments with…
$517,449
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/9
LUXURY - SPACE - TERRACE - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - GARAGE In one of the most beautiful and lux…
$1,00M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Apartment-villa for sale in Nice Fabron in a luxury residence with large swimming pool and b…
$1,04M
Condo 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
$477,646
